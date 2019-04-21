Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won the second round of a presidential election against incumbent Petro Poroshenko by a landslide, a national exit poll showed on Sunday.
The poll said Zelenskiy had won 73 percent of the vote and that Poroshenko had won just 25 percent of the vote.
