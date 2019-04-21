Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won the second round of a presidential election against incumbent Petro Poroshenko by a landslide, a national exit poll showed on Sunday.



The poll said Zelenskiy had won 73 percent of the vote and that Poroshenko had won just 25 percent of the vote.

Zelenskiy, 41, got twice as many votes as Poroshenko in the first round vote three weeks ago. Like his sitcom character, a teacher thrust into the presidency after a video of him blasting corruption goes viral, he focused his campaign on fighting graft, riding the wave of public distrust of Ukraine’s political elite.

“I have grown up under the old politicians and have only seen empty promises, lies, and corruption,” said Lyudmila Potrebko, a 22-year-old computer programmer who cast her ballot for Zelenskiy. “It’s time to change that.”

Poroshenko, a billionaire candy magnate before he took office, has relied on traditional political barnstorming, using sympathetic television stations to extensively cover his appearances.

(With The Associated Press)

Last Update: Sunday, 21 April 2019 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17