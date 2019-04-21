Eight people have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the country’s prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said “so far the names that have come up are local,” but that investigators would look into whether the attackers had any “overseas links.”

The toll in a string of blasts on Sunday at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka has risen to at least 207, including 35 foreigners, a police official told AFP.

A hospital source said Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts, which also injured 450 others.

The three hotels hit were the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel and Cinnamon Grand Colombo. It was unclear whether there were any casualties in the hotels.

