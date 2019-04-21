World leaders condemned on Sunday the explosions that left at least 156 dead and 300 injured in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

Regional reaction

The Catholic Church in the Holy Land has voiced support for Sri Lanka’s Christians and condemned the attacks.

A statement issued in Jerusalem said the blasts were particularly sad as they “came while Christians celebrate Easter.”

“We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain condemned also in separate statements the attacks.

The UAE called upon “the international community to close ranks and uproot the scourge of terrorism in order to ensure international peace and security.”

While Bahrain said “these acts of terrorism are incompatible with religious principles and human and moral values.”

International reaction

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the deadly string of attacks.

“The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time. We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practice their faith in fear,” she said on Twitter.

In a telegram of condolences sent to his Sri Lankan counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow remains a “reliable partner of Sri Lanka in the fight against international terrorism.”

He added that the Russians “share the grief of the relatives of those killed and wish a quick recovery to all those who were wounded.”

Putin voiced confidence that “the perpetrators and the masterminds of such a cruel and cynical crime committed amid the Easter festivities will take the punishment they deserve.”

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the attacks “an assault on all of humanity.”

It was the worst violence in the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has convened the country’s top military officials at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council following a series of Easter Sunday blasts.

Earlier, Wickremesinghe tweeted that “the government is taking immediate steps to contain the situation.”

Last Update: Sunday, 21 April 2019 KSA 13:34 - GMT 10:34