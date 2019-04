Sri Lanka’s government imposed a nationwide curfew Sunday that police said would go into effect immediately and would last “until further notice,” after a string of deadly blasts.

Sri Lanka’s defense ministry initially said the curfew would be imposed overnight, but the police subsequently said it would go into effect straight away.

Eight attacks targeted churches and hotels across the country which was at war for decades with Tamil separatists until 2009 during which bomb blasts in the capital were common.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 April 2019 KSA 13:46 - GMT 10:46