US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement applauding the Trump administration’s decision to end oil waivers for Iran.

"I applaud President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo for announcing this morning that the Trump administration will finally end oil waivers for Iran. This decision will deprive the Ayatollahs of billions of dollars that they would have spent undermining the security of the United States and our allies, building up Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and financing global terrorism,” said the Texas Republican.

President Donald Trump decided on Monday not to reissue the waivers when they expire on May 2, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The Trump administration, which has engaged in a maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, had been giving nations time to wean themselves off of Iranian oil but has decided that waivers will no longer be issued.

"The goal remains simply: To deprive the outlaw regime of the funds that it has used to destabilize the Middle East for decades and incentivize Iran to behave like a normal country," Pompeo said, adding that before sanctions went into effect, Iran was generating more than $50 billion a year."Our goal has been to get countries to cease importing Iranian oil entirely," he said.

Cruz also suggested that efforts should be made by the administration toward impeding Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The administration should also take the long overdue step of ending civil-nuclear waivers, which allow the Iranians to continue nuclear-related work in places like the Fordow centrifuge bunker, which they secretly dug under a mountain so they could build nuclear weapons with additional protection from an aerial attack," he said.

