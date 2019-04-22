Sri Lankan authorities have lifted a curfew that was in place overnight following Easter Sunday bombings that killed at least 290 people.

The streets in the capital, Colombo, were largely deserted Monday morning, with most shops closed and a heavy deployment of soldiers and police.

Stunned clergy and onlookers gathered at St. Anthony’s Shrine, looking past the soldiers to the damaged church that was targeted in one of the blasts.

The nine bombings of churches, luxury hotels and other sites was Sri Lanka’s deadliest violence since a devastating civil war ended a decade ago.

Police the death toll, which was 207 late Sunday, had risen overnight to 290.

Last Update: Monday, 22 April 2019 KSA 07:35 - GMT 04:35