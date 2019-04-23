France’s top administrative court on Tuesday rejected demands by Syria-based women and children, relatives of French extremists fighting in Syria to be repatriated back to France, arguing that a judge could not rule on the issue given it involved negotiations with foreign authorities.SHOW MORE
