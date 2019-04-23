Dissident republican group the New IRA Tuesday admitted responsibility for killing Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKeen during rioting in Londonderry last week, in a statement to The Irish News.

The New IRA “offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death,” the group said in a statement reported by the Irish newspaper.



