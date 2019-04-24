A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 40 kilometrers (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometers southwest of the state capital Itanagar.
