Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday he expected his visit to Russia would help the two countries understand how to reach settlement over the Korean peninsula and develop bilateral ties.

“I am confident that your visit today to Russia ... will help us to better understand how we can resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and what Russia can do to support the positive processes that are currently taking place,” Putin said as the two began their first-ever talks in Russia’s Far East.

“In terms of bilateral relations, we have a lot to do to develop economic relations,” Putin added.



Putin also said he welcomed Kim's efforts to normalize Pyongyang's relations with the United States.



Earlier, Putin arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday for his first-ever talks with North Korean leader Kim, the Kremlin press service said.

Kim’s armored train arrived in the city in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday and the two were set for a meeting on an island off the coast.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 April 2019 KSA 07:39 - GMT 04:39