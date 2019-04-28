The ISIS extremist group claimed on Saturday that three of its members clashed with Sri Lankan police for several hours before detonating their explosive vests on them in the east coast city of Kalmunai late on Friday, the militant group’s news agency Amaq said.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?