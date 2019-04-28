The ISIS extremist group claimed on Saturday that three of its members clashed with Sri Lankan police for several hours before detonating their explosive vests on them in the east coast city of Kalmunai late on Friday, the militant group’s news agency Amaq said.

The group said 17 policemen were killed or injured in the attack.

The group did not give evidence for its claim.

Earlier on Saturday, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said in a statement that at least 15 people, including six children, were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up when cornered by security forces in eastern Sri Lanka.

The statement added that three men set off explosives killing three other women and six children inside what was believed to be a militant safe house near the town of Kalmunai on Friday night.

