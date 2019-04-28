A gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California, killing one person and injuring three others including the rabbi as worshippers marked the final day of Passover, officials said Saturday.

The shooting in the town of Poway came exactly six months after a white supremacist shot dead 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue -- the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

“During the shooting, four individuals were wounded and transported to Palimar hospital. One succumbed to their wounds. The other three are in stable condition,” San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore told a press conference.

He added the injured were a female juvenile and two adult men, while an older woman died from her injuries.

Gore told reporters a 19-year-old man from the city of San Diego had been detained over the shooting, and added investigators were reviewing his social media activity and establishing the legitimacy of an open letter published online.

An off-duty border patrol officer who was at the scene fired at the suspect as he fled and struck his car, Gore said.

The man was eventually apprehended by a K-9 officer who had been monitoring dispatch radio and raced to the scene, added San Diego chief of police David Nisleit.

At the White House, US President Donald Trump offered his “deepest sympathies.”

“At this moment it looks like a hate crime, but my deepest sympathies to all those affected and we’ll get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Last Update: Sunday, 28 April 2019 KSA 01:22 - GMT 22:22