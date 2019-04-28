US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the country stood in solidarity with the Jewish community after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California, killing one and injuring three as worshippers marked the final day of Passover.

“Tonight, America’s heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting in California, just happened,” he told supporters at a rally in Wisconsin.

“Our entire nation mourns the loss of life, prays for the wounded and stands in solidarity with the Jewish community. We forcefully condemn the evil of anti-Semitism and hate which must be defeated.”

The shooting in the town of Poway, north of San Diego, came exactly six months after a white supremacist killed 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue - the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history.

The suspect was identified by police as 19-year-old John Earnest.

In an open letter which was reviewed by AFP, Earnest spoke about his desire to defend white lineage.

He also paid tribute to Robert Bowers, who was behind the attack on the Tree of Life, and Brenton Tarrant, who was responsible for the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 people dead.

