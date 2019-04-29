France has foiled a terrorist act and is holding four suspects in custody, said the French interior minister and a police source on Monday.



The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons “with a view to committing a terrorist act”.



“We had sufficient evidence to lead us to believe that a major attack was being planned,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner also told reporters on Monday.

Last Update: Monday, 29 April 2019 KSA 10:45 - GMT 07:45