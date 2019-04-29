Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, fresh from a win for his party in national elections on Sunday, said he would seek to form a pro-European government and the only conditions he would place on forming a coalition government would be respecting the constitution and promoting social justice.
Sanchez, whose party won the most votes but no parliamentary majority, told supporters he would put up no “safety cordon” in talks to form a government, a common expression used in the campaign to show one party refused to make a deal with another.
