Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, fresh from a win for his party in national elections on Sunday, said he would seek to form a pro-European government and the only conditions he would place on forming a coalition government would be respecting the constitution and promoting social justice.



Sanchez, whose party won the most votes but no parliamentary majority, told supporters he would put up no “safety cordon” in talks to form a government, a common expression used in the campaign to show one party refused to make a deal with another.

Sanchez claimed victory in a snap general election after his party won the most seats in parliament but fell short of an absolute majority. “The Socialists have won the general election and with it the future has won and the past has lost,” he told cheering supporters from the balcony of the party’s headquarters in Madrid.

Ciudadanos claims leadership of opposition

The head of Spain’s centre-right Ciudadanos (‘Citizens’) said his party would take on the leadership of the country’s opposition



“We will keep a close eye on the government of (Socialist Pedro) Sanchez and Podemos... We are now heading the opposition,” Albert Rivera told supporters in Madrid.



With more than 99 percent of votes counted, Ciudadanos was on 57 seats in the 350-seat parliament, against 66 for the mainstream conservative People’s Party (PP). The PP had 137 seats in the outgoing parliament.



The Socialists won 123 seats and far-right Podemos 42, according to the same Interior Ministry tally, leaving them 11 seats short of a majority.

Last Update: Monday, 29 April 2019 KSA 01:45 - GMT 22:45