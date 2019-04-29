Gunman kidnapped two foreign workers from an oil rig in Nigeria’s Delta region on Saturday, the military said - the second abduction there in less than a week.



The attackers raided the rig owned by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources at around 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), the spokesman for the area’s military operations, Major Ibrahim Abubakar, said.



Troops were searching surrounding swamps, he added.



The Niger Delta produces the bulk of Nigeria's crude. It has been plagued by criminal gangs and by armed groups demanding a greater share of oil revenues.



On Thursday, two Royal Dutch Shell oil workers were kidnapped and their police escorts killed in Rivers State while returning from a trip.

Last Update: Monday, 29 April 2019 KSA 23:29 - GMT 20:29