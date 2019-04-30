Iran will continue to export oil despite US pressure, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on Iranian state TV on Tuesday.
“America’s decision that Iran’s oil exports must reach zero is a wrong and mistaken decision, and we won’t let this decision be executed and operational,” Rouhani said.
“In future months, the Americans themselves will see that we will continue our oil exports.”
