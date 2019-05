A 27-year-old woman died Wednesday night at a Venezuelan clinic after being shot in the head during anti-government protests in Caracas, a human rights organization said.

“We condemn the murder of the youth Jurubith Rausseo, who was hit by a “bullet in the head during (a) demonstration,” the non-governmental Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict said on Twitter.

Last Update: Thursday, 2 May 2019 KSA 07:21 - GMT 04:21