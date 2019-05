President Donald Trump has formally submitted to the Senate the nomination of Kelly Craft to serve as the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

Craft serves as the US ambassador to Canada. In February, Trump had said he had selected Craft for the UN job.

Craft, a Kentucky native, was a member of the US delegation to the UN General Assembly under President George W. Bush’s administration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., backed Craft for the post.

As US ambassador to Canada, she played a role in facilitating the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Last Update: Friday, 3 May 2019 KSA 01:04 - GMT 22:04