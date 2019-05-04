Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran should boost non-oil exports and continue oil sales to counter US sanctions, saying Washington was targeting Tehran’s hard currency reserves, state television reported.
“America is trying to decrease our foreign reserves ... So we have to increase our hard currency income and cut our currency expenditures,” Rouhani said in remarks carried live on Iranian TV.
“We should increase production and raise our (non-oil) exports and resist America’s plots against the sale of our oil,” Rouhani said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?