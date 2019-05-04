Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, in Moscow on Sunday, Interfax reported on Saturday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.



The meeting will take place ahead of rare face-to-face talks between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, due in Finland next week, amid US-Russian differences over the political crisis in Venezuela.

