Russia’s main investigative body says both flight recorders have been recovered from the plane that caught fire while making an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, killing at least 40 people according to Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh. Thirty-three passengers on the Sukhoi Superjet 100 survived. Ditrikh said he sees no reason to ground the model for now.SHOW MORE
