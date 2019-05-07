US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a planned visit to Berlin on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesman said, citing scheduling reasons.



“Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues. We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings. The Secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon,” the US Embassy cited a State Department spokesperson as saying.

Pompeo had said on Monday the United States has seen activity from Iran that indicated a possible “escalation,” one day after the United States said it would send a carrier strike group to the Middle East to counter a “credible threat by Iranian regime forces.”

“We have continued to see activity that leads us to believe that there’s escalation that may be taking place, and so we’re taking all the appropriate actions, both from a security perspective as well as our ability to make sure the president has a wide range of options in the event that something should actually take place,” Pompeo told reporters.

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 May 2019 KSA 12:38 - GMT 09:38