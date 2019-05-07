US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a planned visit to Berlin on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesman said, citing scheduling reasons.
“Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues. We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings. The Secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon,” the US Embassy cited a State Department spokesperson as saying.
