A suicide blast at one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least 10 people and wounded 24 in the eastern city of Lahore Wednesday, police said, in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The blast- which a faction of the militant group claimed by email- occurred in a crowded area of the city near the entrance gate for female visitors to the 11th century Data Darbar shrine, one of the largest Sufi shrines in South Asia, the channel and police said.

The shrine has been targeted previously, in a 2010 suicide attack that killed more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.

Police in the eastern city confirmed that a blast had taken place, while PTV aired footage showing damaged vehicles and emergency personnel on the scene.

A local police official, Muhammad Kashif, said the blast may have been “a suicide attack targeting security officials’ vehicle”.

“We are trying to get more details from the site,” he added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35