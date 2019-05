US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced sanctions against Iran’s steel and mining sectors, hours after Tehran said it would suspend some curbs under a denuclearization deal rejected by Washington.

The White House said it was targeting the country’s biggest revenue source after oil and warned in a statement: “Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct.”

The news sanctions came on the first anniversary of Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 landmark deal between Tehran and world powers, as US officials said they would keep squeezing Iran to force it to return to the negotiating table for a more comprehensive deal that would seek to curtail Iranian ambitions in the Middle East.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 21:49 - GMT 18:49