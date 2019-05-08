The United States is removing sanctions on Venezuela’s sacked intelligence chief after he backed an uprising in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday.

Pence, in a speech at the State Department, said he hoped that the defection of General Christopher Figuera would inspire other senior Venezuelans to break ranks with President Nicolas Maduro.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 00:23 - GMT 21:23