The United States will need to keep counterterrorism forces in Afghanistan until there is no insurgency left in the country, the top US general said on Wednesday, suggesting a far longer military presence even after more than 17 years of war.



“I think we will need to maintain a counterterrorism presence as long as an insurgency continues in Afghanistan,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said during a congressional hearing.



The United States is currently in talks with the Taliban to seek an end to the nearly 18-year-long conflict.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 21:04 - GMT 18:04