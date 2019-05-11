The two French hostages freed by Special Forces in Burkina Faso after being kidnapped in neighboring Benin arrived back in France on Saturday, along with a South Korean woman also freed during the military raid.

President Emmanuel Macron greeted the hostages as they disembarked from the plane sent to fetch them at the Villacourblay military airport southwest of Paris, according to AFP reporters at the scene.

