US President Donald Trump is expected to meet on Thursday with Ueli Maurer, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.

Switzerland currently represents US interests in Iran and had previously also represented its interests in Cuba.

Maurer, who is also the Swiss finance minister, is in Washington upon an invitation from Trump, the Swiss government confirmed.

According to local media reports, it is the first time a Swiss president has been received by a US president in the White House.

Switzerland agreed last month to represent Washington’s interests in Venezuela. The South American country has not yet responded to the US request.

So-called protecting power mandates, of which Switzerland currently holds six, allow Swiss good offices to step in as go-betweens, providing consular services or making diplomatic efforts, when countries have broken off ties, according to Reuters.

Iran, Venezuela and other various bilateral issues are expected to dominate the talks between the two leaders, as per the reports.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 18:18 - GMT 15:18