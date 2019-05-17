London warned British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran on Friday due to Tehran’s “continued arbitrary detention and mistreatment” of such citizens.

“Dual nationals face an intolerable risk of mistreatment if they visit Iran. Despite the UK providing repeated opportunities to resolve this issue, the Iranian regime’s conduct has worsened,” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

The advice came after Iran said on Monday it had sentenced an Iranian woman, who worked for the British Council cultural agency, to 10 years prison for spying for Britain.

Hunt also said he needed to caution Iranian nationals living in Britain, who returned to Iran to visit family, that they might be perceived to have personal links to British government institutions.

The warning came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, with Hunt saying on Thursday that Britain agreed with the United States that Tehran posed an increased threat.

Last Update: Friday, 17 May 2019 KSA 19:03 - GMT 16:03