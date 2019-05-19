Iran is not pursuing war, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday, according to the Fars news agency.



“The difference between us and them is that they are afraid of war and don't have the will for it,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

Salami had said on Saturday that his country is in a full intelligence war with the United States and “enemies of the Islamic Republic” which includes cyber and military operations.

“We are in a full intelligence war with the United States and the enemies of the Islamic Republic. This war is a combination of psychological warfare, cyber operations, military operations, diplomacy, fear, and intimidation,” Major General Hossein Salami, who was named head of the force last month, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 09:58 - GMT 06:58