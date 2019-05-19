Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the purchase of S-400 defense systems from Russia was a done deal, adding that Ankara would also jointly produce S-500 defense systems with Moscow.



US officials have called Turkey’s planned purchase of the S-400 missile defense system “deeply problematic,” saying it would risk Ankara’s partnership in the joint strike fighter F-35 program because it would compromise the jets, made by Lockheed Martin Corp.



However, Erdogan told a televised question and answer session with university students in Istanbul that Turkey had carried out technical work and found that such a problem did not exist.



“They (the US) are passing the ball around in the midfield now, showing some reluctance. But sooner or later, we will receive the F-35s. (The US) not delivering them is not an option.”

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 07:25 - GMT 04:25