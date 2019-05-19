Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will present a “new bold offer” to lawmakers with “an improved package of measures” in a final attempt to get the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill through parliament.



After failing three times to get parliament’s approval for May’s Brexit deal, the government will now put the bill, legislation which will enact that deal, before parliament for a vote in early June.



“I will not be simply asking MPs (lawmakers) to think again. Instead I will ask them to look at a new and improved deal with a fresh pair of eyes - and to give it their support,” May wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper.

