Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that Washington must deliver an “overwhelming” military response if US interests are threatened by Iran and urged President Donald Trump to “stand firm.”

“It is clear that over the last several weeks Iran has attacked pipelines and ships of other nations and created threat streams against American interests in Iraq,” Republican Sen. Graham tweeted after a briefing with National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“The fault lies with the Iranians, not the United States or any other nation,” Graham added.

If the Iranian threats against American personnel and interests are activated we must deliver an overwhelming military response.



Stand firm Mr. President. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 20, 2019

The senator’s comments follow last week’s attacks on Saudi oil assets and the firing of a rocket on Sunday into Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone" that exploded near the US embassy.

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday, raising concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict at a time when tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again,” Trump said in a tweet.

Last Update: Monday, 20 May 2019 KSA 17:55 - GMT 14:55