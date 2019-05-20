Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday the “genocidal taunts” of US President Donald Trump will not “end Iran”, amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

“Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. Economic terrorism and genocidal taunts won't ‘end Iran’,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Last Update: Monday, 20 May 2019 KSA 13:52 - GMT 10:52