US President Donald Trump threatened Iran in a tweet on Sunday, raising concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict at a time when tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again,” Trump said in a tweet.

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Trump has tightened economic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built up the US military presence in the region.

It accuses Iran of threats to US troops and interests.

Tehran has described US moves as “psychological warfare” and a “political game.”

On Saturday, The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that his country is in a full intelligence war with the United States and “enemies of the Islamic Republic” which includes cyber and military operations.

