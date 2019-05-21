Dutch prosecutors say police have arrested a Syrian on suspicion of war crimes and terrorism in his home country where he allegedly was a commander in the former al-Qaeda affiliate the al-Nusra Front.

Prosecutors say in a statement that the suspect, a 47-year-old man living in the Netherlands since 2014 on a temporary asylum visa, was arrested on Tuesday in the southern town of Kapelle following a tip from German police.

Law enforcement officers seized a computer, smartphone and documents during a search of the suspect’s house.

Dutch prosecutors say that German police simultaneously searched six homes of suspected members of the al-Nusra battalion led by the man arrested in the Netherlands.

The suspect is due to be brought before an investigating judge in The Hague on Friday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 May 2019 KSA 16:52 - GMT 13:52