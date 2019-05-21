Europe will not succumb to ultimatums from Iran, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Paris on Tuesday.



“I do not think that Europe will get drawn into this idea of an ultimatum,” Le Maire told reporters.



Le Maire said Europeans were facing extremely strong pressure from the United States regarding trade with Iran, and that threats by Tehran to pull out of its nuclear deal with global powers were not helpful in that regard.

