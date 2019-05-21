Russia’s top security chief is raising alarm about extremist militants massing on Afghanistan’s northern border.

Alexander Bortnikov, chief of the main Russian intelligence agency FSB, said on a visit to Tajikistan on Tuesday that some 5,000 fighters of an ISIS extremist group affiliate have gathered in areas bordering on former Soviet states in Central Asia, saying that most of them fought alongside ISIS in Syria.

Bortnikov, in comments carried by Russian news agencies, called for tighter border control to prevent a spillover.

The ISIS affiliate emerged in 2014 and refers to itself as the Khorasan Province, an ancient term for an area that includes parts of Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia.

It has pledged allegiance to the ISIS in Iraq and Syria but consists mainly of disgruntled former Taliban and other insurgents from South and Central Asia.

Russia has been expressing this concern for several years. Some experts say the Kremlin is exaggerating the number of extremists to justify Russia’s outreach to the Taliban.

In recent years, Russia has emerged as an influential power broker in Afghanistan where it fought a disastrous war in the 1980s.

Russian officials have been mediating between feuding factions, and even spoke for lifting international sanctions against the Taliban.

The Taliban has waged bitter battles against the followers of the Khorasan Province, most often in eastern Nangarhar province but also in the north of Afghanistan.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 May 2019 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29