A British barrister is facing possible extradition to Turkey on terrorism charges over his Twitter activity, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Ozcan Keles, a UK citizen of Turkish descent, was accused of allegedly spreading propaganda online, according to the British daily newspaper.

Turkey’s attempt to get Keles extradited is the latest in a series of previous attempts against critics or opponents of the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has previously urged the UK to extradite those who were allegedly involved in the 2016 failed military coup attempt.

According to The Guardian, the extradition request alleges that Keles is a member of Feto, an organization that Turkey claims is associated with Gulen and the failed coup. The UK does not list it as a terrorist organization.

Turkey’s extradition request claims that Keles shared photos and videos of Gulen on social media as propaganda, something that the barrister denies.

Previous extradition attempts haven’t succeeded due to conclusions that the request was politically motivated or that Turkey’s prison system breaches human rights.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 May 2019 KSA 22:31 - GMT 19:31