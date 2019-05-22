Britain must not “export its political crisis” over to Europe, said French politician Nathalie Loiseau, who is spearheading President Emmanuel Macron’s European election campaign, and serves as his top Brexit adviser.

“We respect the British. We ask them to allow us to go forward on our own path, and in the meantime we ask Britain not to export its political crisis over to the European Union,” Loiseau told RTL radio.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May set out a “new deal” for Britain’s departure from the European Union, offering sweeteners to parliament including the chance to vote on whether to hold a second referendum to try to break the impasse over Brexit.

Loiseau reiterated that it was up to Britain to decide on whether or not it wanted to proceed with Brexit or choose a second referendum.

Loiseau, 54, was appointed Macron’s French Minister for European Affairs in 2017, but quit in order to run as an MEP for his La Repubilque En Marche movement.

She was vital in formulating the French President’s tough stance against Brexit and is best known for mocking the divorce.

