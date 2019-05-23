British police said an item in London’s Whitehall area had been found to be non-suspicious after they closed streets around Prime Minister Theresa May’s residence in order to check it earlier on Thursday.
“Happy to update the item concerned has now been fully assessed and deemed non-suspicious. Roads will be reopened shortly,” London police said on Twitter.
