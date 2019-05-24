At least seven people were wounded on Friday by a suspected parcel bomb blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon, southeast France, the local prosecutors’ office said.

The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic city center, has been evacuated, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, a spokesman for the prosecutors’ office said.

French emergency workers arrive at the scene of a suspected package bomb blast along a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon, southeast France on May 24, 2019. (AFP)

Earlier, French officials said eight people were wounded, but later lowered the figure to seven.

French President Emmanuel Macron during a live interview about the European Parliament elections, calling it an “attack,” confirmed that there are had been no fatalities and sent “a thought for the injured and their families.”

Last Update: Friday, 24 May 2019 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14