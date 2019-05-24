President Donald Trump’s administration has notified Congress it will bypass a required review to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, citing a threat from Iran, a senator said on Friday.



“With this move, the president is destroying the productive and decades-long working relationship on arms sales between the Congress and the executive branch,” Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who had blocked sales, said in a statement.

