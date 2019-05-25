US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Saturday there was “no doubt” North Korea’s recent test missile launches violated United Nations resolutions.



“The UN resolution prohibits the launch of any ballistic missiles,” Bolton said at a press roundtable in Tokyo ahead of a four-day state visit to Japan by Trump.



Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the first flight of a previously untested weapon - a relatively small, fast missile experts believe will be easier to hide, launch, and maneuver in flight.



Bolton added Washington would not change its position from the one outlined at the last summit between the United States and North Korea in Hanoi but that “Trump has held the door open for Kim”.



Trump is expected to discuss topics ranging from North Korea’s nuclear missiles to China and two-way trade when he meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.

