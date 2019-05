Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday a US decision to deploy 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East is a “threat to international peace,” state media reported.

“Increased US presence in our region is very dangerous and a threat to international peace and security and must be confronted,” Zarif told the official IRNA news agency before heading home from a visit to Pakistan.

Washington says the reinforcements, which come after the deployment earlier this month of an aircraft carrier task force, B-52 bombers, an amphibious assault ship and a missile defense system, are in response to a campaign of recent attacks approved by Iran’s top leadership.

“Americans make such claims to justify their hostile policies and to create tension in the Persian Gulf,” Zarif said.

The United States this month ended the last exemptions it had granted from sweeping unilateral sanctions it re-imposed after leaving a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran in May last year.

The move dealt a heavy new blow to Iran’s already reeling economy as countries like Turkey announced they had stopped buying Iranian oil.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 May 2019 KSA 11:03 - GMT 08:03