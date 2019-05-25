US President Donald Trump touched down Saturday in Tokyo at the start of a four-day trip to cement ties with Japan and discuss trade and mounting threats from North Korea.

Trump’s trip will also feature a meeting with Japan’s new emperor Naruhito, a trip to the sumo and the obligatory round of golf with fellow fan Shinzo Abe, Japanese prime minister.

Trump and his wife Melania will be the first foreign state guests to visit Japan and meet with Crown Prince Naruhito after his elevation to the emperor, the White House said Thursday.

Trump will be in Japan from May 25 to 28 “as the country’s first state guests following the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on May 1, 2019,” Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

- Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 25 May 2019 KSA 11:09 - GMT 08:09