France’s far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen looked set to finish top in European elections on Sunday, two exit polls indicated, in what would be a major disappointment for pro-European President Emmanuel Macron.

The polls showed the National Rally on track for around 24.0-24.2 percent, with Macron’s centrist alliance trailing with 22.5-23.0 percent, according to two polls from Ifop-Fiducial and Harris Interactive-Agence Epoka.

The green party EEVL, led by a former top figure at Greenpeace France, was seen winning 12-12.7 percent compared with 8.9 percent in 2014.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 May 2019 KSA 21:20 - GMT 18:20