Pakistan’s prime minister has spoken to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, congratulating him on his party's winning a second mandate.

A statement from the ministry of foreign affairs on Sunday said that during the telephone call, Imran Khan expressed his hope the two countries would work closely together to improve their relations.

Earlier on May 23, Khan had congratulated India’s Narendra Modi on the runaway election victory of his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” Khan tweeted.

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

“The Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his telephone call and greetings,” the Indian ministry of external affairs said.



Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Imran Khan reiterated his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, and said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that Prime Minister Modi will take oath of office on May 30 at 7 pm.



Modi was on Saturday appointed Prime Minister for the second term by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a meeting.

Border tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear-armed rivals flared in February, when a suicide attack on Indian paramilitary forces in the Indian-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir killed 40 soldiers.

India launched an airstrike a few days after on a militant group based in Pakistan, Jaishe-e-Mohammed, which had claimed responsibility for the assault.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over the disputed Himalayan region, and engaged regularly in armed skirmishes along the heavily militarized border.

