Voters in major powers France and Germany began casting ballots on Sunday, the final day of European parliamentary elections in which Eurosceptic, anti-immigration parties hope to challenge the Brussels establishment.

More than 20 nations are voting on the last day of the May 23-26 election, which spans 28 nations and encompasses 400 million eligible voters. The first official results will be announced from 2100 GMT.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 May 2019 KSA 09:51 - GMT 06:51